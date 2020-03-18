Judi Dench Wears A Puppy Hat In Adorable Coronavirus Video Message

By Corey Atad.

Judi Dench. Photo: Twitter
Judi Dench. Photo: Twitter

Judi Dench knows how to put a smile on people’s faces during hard times.

On Wednesday, the 85-year-old’s daughter posted a “Message from Ma” in the form of a video made to lift everyone’s spirits during the global coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Judi Dench Says Her ‘Cats’ Character Is ‘Trans’

Dench tugs on it to lift the ears of her adorable puppy hat.

“Oh, there you are,” she says. “Just keep laughing. That’s all we can do.”

RELATED: Judi Dench Hasn’t Seen ‘Cats’ But Is Thrilled By Her Razzie Nomination

Dench recently starred in the musical movie “Cats”, which this week swept the Razzie Awards.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP