This Adorable Video Of Penguins Exploring A Closed Aquarium Will Put A Smile On Your Face Amid Tragic Coronavirus News

The coronavirus meant several adorable penguins got to experience a change of scenery at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago this week.

Some workers at the aquarium caught the animals on video as they wandered around the venue.

Staff wrote alongside one clip, “Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd.

“Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor.”

Another video showed Edward and Annie, a mating couple, on a date, wandering around the abandoned aquarium.

The Facebook profile posted, “While this may be a strange time for us, these days are relatively normal for the penguins and other animals at Shedd.

“Our caregivers are constantly providing new activities, experiences, food and more to allow the animals to express natural behaviors — even if that includes simply exploring.”