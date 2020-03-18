William Shatner Still Can’t Do The Vulcan Salute More Than 50 Years After ‘Star Trek’

William Shatner is living long and prospering in his own way.

In a post on Twitter earlier this month, the 88-year-old “Star Trek” star revealed that more than 50 years later, he still can’t do the Vulcan salute properly.

On the cruise there were signs posted that instead of shaking hands use the @StarTrek Vulcan Salute🖖🏻. 🤔 What if you cannot do it?🤷🏼‍♂️😝 pic.twitter.com/64qejhTjXy — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 8, 2020

With the current coronavirus outbreak, Shatner has put himself in self-isolation at home to stay safe.

Captain’s Log: Stardate 1 of self imposed isolation. After having arrived at Planet Home, I was warmly greeted by Emissaries Espresso & Macchiato. I look forward to my planned respite from my normal duties. Kirk out. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 18, 2020

So I’m going to drive you all 🦇 💩 craycray as I’m doing a couple weeks of self isolation with my dogs, books, tv, a stocked pantry and the internet! 😝 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 17, 2020

He’s also been using the extra time responding to fans on Twitter.

I left my clothes and filled my suitcase with toilet paper from the hotel! 😉 https://t.co/ESafejX4F5 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 17, 2020