William Shatner Still Can’t Do The Vulcan Salute More Than 50 Years After ‘Star Trek’

William Shatner. Photo: AP Photo/Steven Senne/CP Images
William Shatner is living long and prospering in his own way.

In a post on Twitter earlier this month, the 88-year-old “Star Trek” star revealed that more than 50 years later, he still can’t do the Vulcan salute properly.

With the current coronavirus outbreak, Shatner has put himself in self-isolation at home to stay safe.

He’s also been using the extra time responding to fans on Twitter.

