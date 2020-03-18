William Shatner Still Can’t Do The Vulcan Salute More Than 50 Years After ‘Star Trek’

William Shatner is living long and prospering in his own way.
In a post on Twitter earlier this month, the 88-year-old “Star Trek” star revealed that more than 50 years later, he still can’t do the Vulcan salute properly.
With the current coronavirus outbreak, Shatner has put himself in self-isolation at home to stay safe.
He’s also been using the extra time responding to fans on Twitter.