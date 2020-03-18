Steven Spielberg Told Vin Diesel It Would Be A ‘Crime Of Cinema’ If He Didn’t Direct Any More Movies

Steven Spielberg is quite the fan of Vin Diesel.

Diesel spoke about the filmmaker in a new interview with The National, admitting he told him it would be “a crime of cinema” if he didn’t get back in the directing chair.

Diesel wrote and directed a short film called “Multi-Facial” back in 1995 before he made his feature directorial debut in “Strays” in 1997.

Spielberg then cast Diesel in 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan”.

Diesel told the publication, “Speaking of Steven Spielberg, I saw him recently, and he had said to me, ‘When I wrote the role for you in ‘Saving Private Ryan’, I was obviously employing the actor, but I was also secretly championing the director in you, and you have not directed enough. That is a crime of cinema and you must get back in the directing chair.’ I haven’t directed enough.”

The actor said that if he does get back behind the camera, it will probably be for a film about the Carthaginian military general Hannibal.

“I haven’t done it yet,” Diesel explained. “As much as I am grateful for the accomplishments, there are moments when I go, ‘God, you promised the universe, very specifically, the Hannibal Barca trilogy, and you haven’t delivered it. You travelled all over the world.’”

