Steven Spielberg Told Vin Diesel It Would Be A ‘Crime Of Cinema’ If He Didn’t Direct Any More Movies

Steven Spielberg is quite the fan of Vin Diesel.

Diesel spoke about the filmmaker in a new interview with The National, admitting he told him it would be “a crime of cinema” if he didn’t get back in the directing chair.

Diesel wrote and directed a short film called “Multi-Facial” back in 1995 before he made his feature directorial debut in “Strays” in 1997.

Spielberg then cast Diesel in 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan”.

Here's @vindiesel's directorial debut Multi-Facial (1995), the film that made Spielberg write Diesel into Saving Private Ryan: https://t.co/aAdKE1aYlw — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) March 17, 2020

RELATED: Vin Diesel Praises James Corden’s ‘Incredible’ Speech As He Addresses Audience Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Diesel told the publication, “Speaking of Steven Spielberg, I saw him recently, and he had said to me, ‘When I wrote the role for you in ‘Saving Private Ryan’, I was obviously employing the actor, but I was also secretly championing the director in you, and you have not directed enough. That is a crime of cinema and you must get back in the directing chair.’ I haven’t directed enough.”

The actor said that if he does get back behind the camera, it will probably be for a film about the Carthaginian military general Hannibal.

RELATED: Vin Diesel Credits His Daughter With Casting Cardi B, Teases Oscar Winners Asking To Be In ‘Fast & Furious’

“I haven’t done it yet,” Diesel explained. “As much as I am grateful for the accomplishments, there are moments when I go, ‘God, you promised the universe, very specifically, the Hannibal Barca trilogy, and you haven’t delivered it. You travelled all over the world.’”