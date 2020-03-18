Barcelona Pianist’s Balcony Performance Of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ Goes Viral

Music is really bringing people together despite social distancing.

This week a video went viral of pianist Alberto Gestoso performing an instrumental rendition of Céline Dion’s smash hit “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie “Titanic” on his balcony in Barcelona.

The impromptu concert drew a big audience of neighbours, who admired the music from their own balconies.

At one point, saxophone player Alexander Lebron Torrent joined in from a separate balcony.

The original video, posted by Gestoso’s partner Roman Santana, has so far picked up an impressive 1.7 million views.