Barcelona Pianist’s Balcony Performance Of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ Goes Viral

Music is really bringing people together despite social distancing.
This week a video went viral of pianist Alberto Gestoso performing an instrumental rendition of Céline Dion’s smash hit “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie “Titanic” on his balcony in Barcelona.
@albertogestoso ha sacado el piano a la terraza y ha empezado a tocar, ha salido la gente y ha sido muy bonito!!!! ❤❤❤ GRACIAS a toda esa gente que sí se queda en casa! @alexlebrontorrent ha salido a acompañar con su saxo!🎷 Canción: my heart will go on Compositor: James Horner
The impromptu concert drew a big audience of neighbours, who admired the music from their own balconies.
At one point, saxophone player Alexander Lebron Torrent joined in from a separate balcony.
❤❤Stay safe people and listen to some nice live TITANIC balcony music❤❤ . . A magic moment with the amazing @albertogestoso with his balcony piano… thank you man!
The original video, posted by Gestoso’s partner Roman Santana, has so far picked up an impressive 1.7 million views.