Ana de Armas Posts Photos From Costa Rica Trip Seemingly Taken By Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck might moonlight as an artsy photographer! The 47-year-old actor recently travelled to Costa Rica with his new rumoured girlfriend, Ana de Armas, and it looks like he’s the perfect Instagram boyfriend.

The 31-year-old “Knives Out” star took to Instagram to share some stunning images of herself that were taken on the beach at sunset. She captioned the pics with star emojis and an orange heart. In addition to one close-up portrait, there are several photos of her blurry outline as she runs in the surf on the beach.

The images appear to be taken by Affleck, who was photographed by paparazzi while snapping pics of de Armas on the beach last week.

Both Affleck and de Armas star in “Deep Water”, a thriller set to hit theatres in November. In a new Vogue Spain interview, Affleck praises de Armas.

“The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear she was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role,” Affleck tells the magazine of his co-star and rumoured girlfriend (via People). “Her character is the engine of the story and requires her to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy… Not only does she know how to do it with ease, she also manages to surprise you in every shot. Her talent is infinite.”

Just prior to Affleck being spotted with de Armas in both Costa Rica and Cuba, he shared with ET’s Rachel Smith what he’s looking for in a relationship.

“I don’t know, trust? And care, and mutual respect, and all the sort of usual stuff,” said Affleck, who got divorced from Jennifer Garner in 2018. “But I think that’s a big part of what makes life satisfying and interesting… It sort of happens when it happens, though. It’s not the thing you can force.”

