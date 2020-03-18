Kelly Clarkson’s New Bryan Adams Cover Is Pure ‘Heaven’

Kelly Clarkson has blessed fans with a cover of Bryan Adams’ “Heaven”.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” delivered another dose of cover-y goodness on the most recent segment of “Kellyoke”. Clarkson, 37, wowed the live studio audience with her moving rendition of Adams’ classic song.

Clarkson also looked the part, wrapped tight in a snug rock ‘n’ roll black leather jacket. This is not the first time Clarkson covered the song, previously singing it during a 2015 concert in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Kellyoke” has seen Clarkson cover some great hits from Lady Gaga, DNCE, Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5, and more.