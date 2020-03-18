Luke Combs Debuts New Song During Livestream Concert

Luke Combs is the latest star to bring fans a livestream concert during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to IGTV Tuesday night, Combs promised fans this would be the first of many free concerts: “I’ll do one every week we’re quarantined.”

The country star kicked off the four-song set with an acoustic cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car”, and followed it with a new song titled, “What Do You Do When It Rains?”

“So what do you do when it’s raining? What do you do when the clouds come rollin’ in,” he sang while sitting on a Miller Lite stool dressed in a camo fleece vest.

Rain seems to be a theme for the singer, who also performed his massive hit “When It Rains It Pours” and his debut single “Hurricane”.

Keith Urban, John Legend, and Bono have also put on livestream concerts during the COVID-19 outbreak.