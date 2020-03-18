Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Release Powerful Statement Amid Coronavirus Crisis: ‘These Are Uncertain Times’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement Wednesday amid the ongoing coronavirus panic.

Harry and Meghan, who are currently at their home in Vancouver Island after completing their final public engagements as senior royals earlier this month, posted a message on Instagram, encouraging people to look out for one another in this scary time.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.

“There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

Harry and Meghan also pointed out that “all of our lives are in some way affected by this,” urging people to be kind to each other.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex added that they would be sharing information and resources to help navigate the uncertainty over the coming weeks.

“In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up.”

Harry and Meghan’s post comes after it was revealed Tuesday that numerous changes had been made to the Queen’s schedule amid the virus crisis.