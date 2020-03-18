Rita Ora Takes You Inside Dance Rehearsals For ‘How To Be Lonely’ Video

Rita Ora is giving fans a glimpse of her dance rehearsals.

The English singer-songwriter released a special music video for her new single “How To Be Lonely”. Instead of an elaborate visual spectacle, Ora leaned on her own talents and those of her dance squad.

“How To Be Lonely” is co-written by Lewis Capaldi.

“This song is inspired by lots of different periods of my life; times where I’ve come to realize that we’re all valuable people, something we should cherish, and that while connections are important, we don’t ever need the approval of others,” Ora said in a statement, per JustJared.

Ora looks to take advantage of the viral TikTok dance craze by inviting fans to share their best dance moves on the short-form video app.