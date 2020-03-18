Hailey Bieber Joins TikTok With the Help Of Her Husband Justin: See Their Dance Moves!

Celebrities are riding out the coronavirus quarantine by jumping on TikTok! The latest stars to get in on the creative platform are Hailey and Justin Bieber. The spouses showed off their choreographed dance moves by doing the “Why Is Everything Chrome” dance challenge.

“We finally joined the TikTok world! We tried 🤷🏼‍♀️,” Hailey captioned her first post.

In the clip, the couple appear to be in their house, with Hailey rocking a crop-top pajama set and Justin wearing sweats, a long-sleeve shirt, and a hat.

@haileybieber we finally joined the tik tok world! we tried 🤷🏼‍♀️ ♬ 2livesounds – 2live.d

The “Yummy” singer also posted the clip to his Instagram account, and received some love from his celebrity pals.

Kylie Jenner wrote, “I love u guys,” while Tom Green commented, “Awesome 👏👏👏 be safe you 2. Dance!”

In addition to sharing their dance moves, the couple is also encouraging their young fan base to stay inside to protect themselves and others amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Obviously this is a really scary time,” Justin wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us.”

Hailey shared some photos from a recent trip, writing, “Quarantining 🙆🏼‍♀️ but reminiscing on this beautiful trip. Reminding me to never take these experiences for granted and how grateful I am for such amazing memories. Sending everyone love and good energy!!”

The Biebers aren’t the only stars to use TikTok while quarantining. Check out some other stars’ videos:

