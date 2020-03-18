Queen’s Brian May Is Calling For Brits To Self-Isolate Amid Coronavirus Threat

Brian May says it’s time for “extreme measures” to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In a post on Instagram, the Queen guitarist put out a call for people in the U.K. to self-isolate, in order to stop the spread of the virus and mitigate harm to others.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Release Powerful Statement Amid Coronavirus Crisis: ‘These Are Uncertain Times’

“It’s too late to contain the CoronaVirus in Britain – but we CAN still save some of the lives of our dear ones by doing NOW what we should have done 3 weeks ago,” May wrote. “ISOLATE – minimise our social contacts. Minimise them, if possible, to almost zero.”

He continued, “Do not confuse this with panicking. It is simply taking the measures we need to adopt to protect ourselves from a Hellish future.”

RELATED: Debra Messing Slams Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response And Says MAGA Supporters ‘Will Die’

Finally, May concluded, “Extreme Action is needed – delaying is s**te. And please, politicians, stop talking about the economy, just for a moment. A million lives are at stake.”