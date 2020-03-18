Queen’s Brian May Is Calling For Brits To Self-Isolate Amid Coronavirus Threat

Brian May says it’s time for “extreme measures” to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
In a post on Instagram, the Queen guitarist put out a call for people in the U.K. to self-isolate, in order to stop the spread of the virus and mitigate harm to others.
“It’s too late to contain the CoronaVirus in Britain – but we CAN still save some of the lives of our dear ones by doing NOW what we should have done 3 weeks ago,” May wrote. “ISOLATE – minimise our social contacts. Minimise them, if possible, to almost zero.”
I feel this might be THE MOST IMPORTANT THING I EVER POSTED. There is so much false information out there – people saying the CoronaVirus is not a threat – even that it doesn’t exist. And our own Government has failed to act promptly, acting on catastrophically bad advice, which will eventually be the cause of thousands of deaths. It’s too late to contain the CoronaVirus in Britain – but we CAN still save some of the lives of our dear ones by doing NOW what we should have done 3 weeks ago. ISOLATE – minimise our social contacts. Minimise them, if possible, to almost zero. The more interactions you have, the more chance you have of bringing the virus in to threaten your family. The less people you meet up with, the better the chance of saving yourself and your family, and the greater chance we will have to limit the damage this awful plague will do. PLEASE READ the article these screen shots come from. It will take you 30 minutes or so to absorb it – but at the end you will truly understand why we must take extreme measures NOW. Do not confuse this with panicking. It is simply taking the measures we need to adopt to protect ourselves from a Hellish future. THE LINK IS IN MY BIO. Do it, please – and forward it to all your friends and family. This could save countless lives. My God – I am praying that Boris will read it – and throw his advisors out the door. Extreme Action is needed – delaying is shite. And please, politicians, stop talking about the economy, just for a moment. A million lives are at stake. Bri
He continued, “Do not confuse this with panicking. It is simply taking the measures we need to adopt to protect ourselves from a Hellish future.”
Finally, May concluded, “Extreme Action is needed – delaying is s**te. And please, politicians, stop talking about the economy, just for a moment. A million lives are at stake.”