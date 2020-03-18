Brandon Routh Talks ‘Really Rough’ Goodbye To ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’

The latest “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” had fans saying goodbye to two favourite characters.

In the episode, titled “Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness”, both Ray Palmer, played by Brandon Routh, and Nora, played by Courtney Ford, had their final appearances on the show.

RELATED: Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford Exiting ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ As Series Regulars

Routh spoke with TV Guide about leaving the series and he admitted it wasn’t easy.

“It was really rough on a personal level and then, obviously, for Ray,” Routh actor said of shooting his final emotional scene departing from character Nate. “There’s a lot of the real emotion bubbling up so those moments in those scenes and that whole episode is probably some of my best work.”

He continued, “It was such an emotional moment for both of us and our characters and we were able to continue keeping the through-line of the emotion throughout the scene. But we were really crying to each other and we kept messing with the final line because it wasn’t fitting until we made it what it was.”

RELATED: Tyler Hoechlin And Brandon Routh To Put On The ‘Superman’ Suit Again For Arrowverse Crossover

Asked whether he’d be open to returning to the character of Ray, the actor said it would be tough given the finality of how his departure was written.

“I can say that I love this character. I love my cast and my crew and the fans who have supported this show so he’s always near and dear to my heart,” Routh added. “I definitely would like to see Ray a part of something again but there’s a lot that has to change before that happens, I think.”