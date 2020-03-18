Big Sean Names Dream Workout Buddy: ‘I Want To See If Kevin Hart Is For Real’

Big Sean has made fitness a big part of his life and he is calling out the top dogs of Hollywood.

The rapper has followed through on his 2019 New Year’s Day commitment to make exercise a focus. Sean, 31, sits down with Men’s Health for the magazine’s April issue.

When asked about his dream workout partners, Sean name drops two “Jumanji: The Next Level” stars.

“The Rock and Kevin Hart,” Sean exclaims. “I know the Rock could beat my a**, but I want to see if Kevin Hart is for real.”

Sean says his newfound focus on fitness has positively impacted many facets of his life.

“You have to make it a priority. This is time to myself. That’s one thing I’ve realized I wasn’t getting enough of,” he says. “More happiness, more money, and the best sex you could ever have. If you want more, you need to do more.”

He adds that it is even influencing his live performances: “I find myself not running out of breath. I get to deliver words closer to how they sound, as opposed to spitting them out.”

Men’s Health also filmed a special video inside Big Sean’s Gym & Fridge.