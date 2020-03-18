Margaret Atwood Recommends Some Books To Settle Into While In Self-Isolation

Margaret Atwood is encouraging the pleasure of books in a time of crisis.

With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is keeping people indoors under self-isolation, the Handmaid’s Tale author decided to go on Twitter and offer up some book recommendations.

RELATED: New Atwood Novel ‘The Testaments’ Revisits Dystopian World

OK Twitterpals, as I crouch in my burrow, what would you like the most? a) comforting book reccos b) plague book reccos c) poetry book reccos d) stupid/weird/mundane things I have done to pass the time, which would have passed anyway… — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

In the world of poetry, Atwood recommended Carolyn Forche’s In the Lateness of the World.

OK, new poetry book: IN THE LATENESS OF THE WORLD, by wonderful @carolynforche, her first poetry book in 17 years. @penguinpress Gives us some perspective…you could be worse off than self-isolating.. — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

For people looking to brush up on plagues, Atwood offered up Albert Camus’ The Plague, as well as Ingmar Bergman’s classic film “The Seventh Seal”.

Plague books — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 18, 2020

Camus, The Plague? And if you haven't seen Bergman's Seventh Seal, maybe now's the time… :O https://t.co/kOU1shHNKF — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

Atwood also recommended some more comforting sorties, including Edith Wharton’s classic The Age of Innocence.

Somewhat comforting stories: Edna O'Brien, The Country Girls; Edith Wharton, The Age of Innocence. For love stories that work out, you can't beat Jane Austen. https://t.co/FlZUExPBN9 — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

RELATED: Margaret Atwood Reacts To Kylie Jenner’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Costume: ‘I Had To Look Up Who’ She Was

Engaging with her followers, Atwood suggested a whole slew of other novels, ranging from murder mysteries, to canonical classics.

Thank you — I know the Donna Leons, such fun, but not the Andrea Camilleri… will get! Oh and if you don't know Louise Penny and her mischievously named Inspector Ganache… https://t.co/FimBntbVMG — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

Try Agatha Christie, Miss Marple or Hercule Poirot. You'll calm right down. Especially with Miss Marple, so soothing. She always Knows…. that, plus knitting. https://t.co/s8BIksbqYj — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

Also strangely comforting are the Inspector Maigret mysteries by George Simenon… so many lovely bistros from the Paris of mid-20th C. The corpses are incidental, it's the food that counts. — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

And in the Witty English Murder column, THUS WAS ADONIS MURDERED, by Sarah Caudwell…

Oh by the way, THE BIRDER MURDERS by Steve Burrows

just got a series deal… — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

OK, novel recco: forthcoming: Gail Godwin, Old Lovegood Girls @Bloomsbury. If you remember the 50s, here they are! Plus a looong winding female friendship taking us through the (can it be 6?) decades since. As always,

wry, beady-eyed, acute. You think you think; but think again. — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

And if you want some literary cartoon laughs, try HARK A VAGRANT (the book) by @beatonna. Her Jane Eyre is wild, her Dracula to die for… Also THE SNOOTY BOOKSHOP,

by @tomgauld @DandQ — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) March 18, 2020

RELATED: Josh Gad Returns With Another Twitter Bedtime Story

Meanwhile, if you want to watch the man behind the voice of our favourite animated snowman Olaf – Josh Gad – bring a book to life, you can check out his live Twitter bedtime stories.