Margaret Atwood Recommends Some Books To Settle Into While In Self-Isolation

Margaret Atwood is encouraging the pleasure of books in a time of crisis.
With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is keeping people indoors under self-isolation, the Handmaid’s Tale author decided to go on Twitter and offer up some book recommendations.
RELATED: New Atwood Novel ‘The Testaments’ Revisits Dystopian World
In the world of poetry, Atwood recommended Carolyn Forche’s In the Lateness of the World.
For people looking to brush up on plagues, Atwood offered up Albert Camus’ The Plague, as well as Ingmar Bergman’s classic film “The Seventh Seal”.
Atwood also recommended some more comforting sorties, including Edith Wharton’s classic The Age of Innocence.
RELATED: Margaret Atwood Reacts To Kylie Jenner’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Costume: ‘I Had To Look Up Who’ She Was
Engaging with her followers, Atwood suggested a whole slew of other novels, ranging from murder mysteries, to canonical classics.
RELATED: Josh Gad Returns With Another Twitter Bedtime Story
Meanwhile, if you want to watch the man behind the voice of our favourite animated snowman Olaf – Josh Gad – bring a book to life, you can check out his live Twitter bedtime stories.