Michael Ray To Perform In ‘Keep The Music Playing’ Livestream Concert

Country singers are coming together to “Keep the Music Playing”.

Grammy Award-winning band Shenandoah has partnered up with Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, T. Graham Brown, Austin Merrill, and Katie Austin to bring fans a livestream concert during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday evening.

“The main mission here is to hopefully, with music as only music can, bring some sunshine to the gloom,” says Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon. “We’ll be taking all of the recommended precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.”

RELATED: Luke Combs Debuts New Song During Livestream Concert

The group announced the special Facebook Live performance “Keep the Music Playing” will stream Wednesday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from each of the artists’ Facebook pages.

The event is free to view online, but the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp Foundation / Music City, Inc. will be accepting donations throughout the live broadcast, which will aid those who have been affected by COVID-19 and the recent Nashville tornadoes.