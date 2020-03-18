Meg Donnelly Talks The Importance Of Her Comedy ‘American Housewife’ During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Meg Donnelly wants viewers to get some comic relief while self-isolated in their homes during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with ET Canada, the 19-year-old actress, best known for her role as Taylor Otto on the hit sitcom “American Housewife”, discusses the importance of watching comedies as a form of escapism during an unsettling time.

“I think it’s really important,” she says. “Since everyone’s at home, I think a lot of people are watching TV and a lot of them are resorting to comedies because there’s so much happening in the world. It’s [great] to just watch something that’s funny and heartfelt and something you can watch with all your family and you can kind of forget about the world for a second.”

Opening up about what fans can expect with new episodes of “American Housewife” airing Wednesday night, Donnelly teases, “Viv is back, which is really crazy. So is Greg’s brother from England. So, just seeing the two of them interact is just hilarious in itself. And then Anna-Kat and Taylor are trying to bond. They’re trying to get along. And Taylor doesn’t want to keep looking after Anna-Kat.”

Photo: ABC/Ed Herrera

While Donnelly’s bond with her on-screen sister, played by Julia Butters, may not appear easy, one bond which formed naturally for the actress off-screen was with the show’s guest star Milo Manheim, who has also starred alongside the actress in the Disney Channel Original Movie “Zombies” and its sequel “Zombies 2”.

“We actually filmed both of the ‘Zombie’ movies in Toronto and going to a new place and not knowing what to expect together and we had just met each other, it really bonds you because there’s somebody else going through the same experience,” she explains. “We really just had each other’s back and like that bond is just kind of unbreakable. To carry that into life too is just incredible. And the fact that I get to work with him all the time is just so easy because we’ve been through so much.”

Photo: The Riker Brothers

Meanwhile, Donnelly, who has also spent the past few years fine-tuning her sound as a solo artist, opens up to ET Canada about finally sharing her sound with the release of her debut album Trust in December 2019.

Explaining that her album is “a mix of R&B and pop,” she says, “I’ve always wanted to record my whole life and the fact that I had a chance to do it now is just so incredible. I’m so happy with Trust and I just want people to dance and sing along to it and hopefully people can connect to it.”

Discussing the difficult decision to postpone her spring tour amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Donnelly adds, “Of course I was disappointed because I was working so hard to make a great show for everybody and it was so much fun to create and so much hard work put into it. But I know that something will happen in the future.”