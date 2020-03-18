Whoopi Goldberg Co-Hosts ‘The View’ From Home Due To Coronavirus

After taking Tuesday off, Whoopi Goldberg is back on “The View”, but with a twist.

The co-host joined the conversation safe and secure via live feed from her home as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goldberg explained that despite getting the “all clear” from her doctor, “inconsistent messages” from political leaders led her to the decision to just stay home. Joy Behar is taking time off the show due to fears about the virus.

“My brain said, until they can get themselves together, until they can figure out what they’re doing, I should not go in,” Goldberg said. “I just felt like, with all this inconsistency, it wasn’t good for me.”

The 64-year-old then went on to criticize Donald Trump and others for referring to COVID-19 as “the Chinese virus,” noting that it stigmatizes the Asian community.

Sunny Hostin agreed, saying, “I was uncomfortable and I remain uncomfortable when they’re saying this is the Chinese virus, I don’t think this is time do to do that.”

Meghan McCain, though, pushed back on the criticism.

“If the left wants to focus on PC labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected,” she said. “I don’t have a problem with whatever they want. It’s a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan, I don’t have a problem with it.”

Goldberg responded by comparing Trump’s use of “Chinese virus” to his calling Mexicans “rapists,” to which McCain said that his tactic was “effective” with his base.

“It was effective but it was not correct,” Goldberg said. “If any Asian person who is getting hit because someone thinks they’re walking around with it, you can’t as the person leading the country, you can’t lead with that, you gotta be better.”