Norm Macdonald Lightens Up The Mood With Stand-Up About Coronavirus

Laughter is often said to be the best medicine and Doctor Norm Macdonald is handing out the cure.

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Co-Hosts ‘The View’ From Home Due To Coronavirus

The Canadian stand-up comedian delivered one of the first major stand-up routines about coronavirus. Entertainers continue to lighten the mood as Canada and other countries begin taking increasingly impactful measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I wasn’t gonna talk about the coronavirus,” Macdonald began the routine before doing just that. “Well, there’s been, so far, 11 cases — 50! 200!”

“It’s funny how Big Pharma is so evil ‘til now,” the comedian added. “It’s like, what is it? $200 a pill? Yeah, that’s good, that’s fine… it’s funny that we all now know how we’re gonna die,” he observed. “It’s just a matter of what order at this point.”

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Shares Message Of Positivity Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

If comedy is not your cup of tea, musicians like John Legend and David Foster have been livestreaming intimate concerts to fans while they’re in self-isolation.