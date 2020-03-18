Joy-Anna Duggar Pregnant With Baby Girl After Suffering Miscarriage

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth are pregnant with a baby girl.

The “Counting On” star shared the happy news to Instagram on Wednesday, just months after revealing Duggar had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at 20 weeks.

“Yes… it’s true! Austin and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!!” she wrote, captioning an adorable snap of the couple and their son, 2-year-old Gideon. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

The pair also opened up about their journey in a YouTube video posted by TLC.

“I’m pretty nervous about raising a girl,” Forsyth said. “They are going to take a little more work than the boys. I feel like Gideon, he’s tough and he’ll eat anything, but I feel like a girl, we’re going to have to pamper a little bit more. But I am so excited.”

“My heart is just going to melt as soon as I meet her,” added Duggar. “And I’m just so excited to dress her up in bows and fluffy dresses. It’s going to be fun.”

At the time of miscarriage, Duggar wrote an emotional message to Instagram.

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious,” she wrote, captioning a photo of the couple holding their stillborn daughter. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!