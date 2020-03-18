George R.R. Martin Is Using His Self-Isolation To Finally Finish ‘The Winds Of Winter’

George R.R. Martin plans to take full advantage of his coronavirus self-isolation.

In a new post on his website, the Game of Thrones author revealed that being shut in at home is giving him time to finally finish the next chapter in the A Song of Ice and Fire saga, The Winds of Winter.

“Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day,” the 71-year-old teased. “Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here.”

Martin also gave an update on his personal health, which he says is perfectly fine at the moment.

“For those of you who may be concerned for me personally… yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition,” the author said. “But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions. I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going in to town or seeing anyone.”

He also announced that his local business, the art attraction, Meow Wolf, movie theatre, Jean Cocteau Cinema, and his nonprofit, the Stagecoach Foundation, are all temporarily shutdown.

The last novel in Martin’s epic fantasy series, A Dance of Dragons, was released back in 2011.