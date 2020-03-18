Zelda Williams Shares Candid Photos Of Her Late Father Robin Williams

Zelda Williams is remembering her late father, Robin Williams.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday, sharing pics she found of the beloved actor while cleaning.

“Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems,” Zelda wrote in a series of tweets. “30 seems old enough to finally become one of those people who organize their piles of old photographs in neatly labelled envelopes and acid-free boxes… right?!”

Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems:

30 seems old enough to finally become one of those people who organizes their piles of old photographs in neatly labeled envelopes and acid free boxes… right?!

Back in 2018, while speaking with ET about her TV movie Shrimp, Zelda opened up about how her dad’s advice over the years helped her write, direct, produce and star in the project. Robin tragically died in 2014 at the age of 63.

“As an actor, it’s very different from the rest of it but it was always, you know, be kind, work very hard,” she shared. “I think the concept of ego has kind of taken over for a lot of people in our industry, where they think what they’re presenting has to be a particular thing for them.”

“And truthfully, you’re not your audience, so all that self-consciousness and all that — it gets in the way of you actually just being the best thing in whatever thing that you’re doing,” she added.

For more on Robin Williams' legacy, watch the video below.

