Dana Carvey Trends On Twitter After PS5 Announcement Thanks To Resemblance To System Architect

Dana Carvey is back… sort of.
The actor may not have tweeted since November 2019, but that doesn’t mean Twitter isn’t tweeting about him.
On Wednesday, Sony held a big announcement, revealing key details about the upcoming PS5 video game system.
But it wasn’t just the system specs that had people abuzz. Speaking for most of the presentation was lead system architect Mark Cerny, and as many quirky noted, he bears a striking resemblance to Carvey.
Soon enough, Dana Carvey was trending on Twitter, though he hasn’t responded to the new attention just yet.