Dana Carvey Trends On Twitter After PS5 Announcement Thanks To Resemblance To System Architect

Dana Carvey is back… sort of.

The actor may not have tweeted since November 2019, but that doesn’t mean Twitter isn’t tweeting about him.

On Wednesday, Sony held a big announcement, revealing key details about the upcoming PS5 video game system.

Sony's PS5 reveal may have been a little technical, but it contained some solid information for gamers about the future of the system. https://t.co/nRDqtnwCvF — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) March 18, 2020

But it wasn’t just the system specs that had people abuzz. Speaking for most of the presentation was lead system architect Mark Cerny, and as many quirky noted, he bears a striking resemblance to Carvey.

Soon enough, Dana Carvey was trending on Twitter, though he hasn’t responded to the new attention just yet.

Seeing Dana Carvey and Night Court trending made me think we got thrown back to like 1987. I was sort of wishing we did. — Eric Karkovack (@karks88) March 18, 2020

why is Dana Carvey hosting a PS5 reveal? pic.twitter.com/ncOV2Ix0qI — Leo Faria – WayTooManyGames (@LeoWtmg) March 18, 2020

Overheard in my house during the PS5 Cerny talk: "What?! They got Dana Carvey to make this presentation?" pic.twitter.com/hIKBBlvaTx — Jeff Bakalar (@jeffbakalar) March 18, 2020

It's good seeing Dana Carvey getting some stage work again pic.twitter.com/ZgzJ7xdDd0 — Hellpockets@:( (@HellPockets) March 18, 2020

Can we all take a moment to appreciate that Mark Cerny is trending, and the fact that people think he looks like Dana Carvey made Dana Carvey trend even higher. pic.twitter.com/U0zQgOrP3Q — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) March 18, 2020