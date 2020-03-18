Niall Horan Admits He Poured His Heart Into His ‘Heartbreak Weather’ Album

Niall Horan reveals his own heartbreak inspired his sophomore studio album, Heartbreak Weather.

Horan recently caught up with Apple Music‘s “The Rebecca Judd Show” to promote his latest project. The One Direction alum said the album was almost entirely fuelled by his own personal experiences.

RELATED: Niall Horan Talks Self Isolating Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

“I’d say [the album is] 90% personal,” Horan shared. “Obviously, when you start writing personal songs, sometimes your story is not good enough on that topic. So you’re trying to relate it to something else that you know of. But, yeah. I’d say it was all quite personal, really.”

“So you was heartbroken?” Judd asked. “Yeah,” Horan replied point black.

The singer-songwriter also dished on one fellow musician he would love to collaborate with.

“I would love to work with Post Malone,” Horan revealed. “Because me and him, when we chat, we always chat about our tastes in music and we have very similar tastes. Quite folky and we talk about Dylan and we talk about Fleetwood Mac.”

RELATED: Niall Horan Giggles Through This ‘Late Late Show’ Segment

“I mean, ‘Circles’. It’s just a Fleetwood Mac jam, isn’t it? But with a modern Post Malone twist on it,” he explained. “We’ve spoken about maybe trying to do something, but it’s the same with everyone. Until you’re in the same room, it’s not happening.”

Heartbreak Weather dropped March 13 to positive reviews. It is propelled by singles “Nice to Meet Ya”, “Put a Little Love on Me”, “No Judgement” and the titular “Heartbreak Weather”.