Jennifer Lopez Gets The Rockstar Treatment From Son Maximilian During Coronavirus Self-Isolation

Jennifer Lopez is living in luxury during her self-isolation period amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress/singer, 50, shared a sweet video to Instagram on Wednesday, showing off the rockstar treatment she received from son Maximilian.

In the short clip, Max, 12, zoomed in on a hoverboard holding a tray of water and cups. JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez was on hand to help the youngster out, by holding the tray while Max poured his mom a glass.

He even got some spins on the board for some entertainment value too.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…😊 #StaySafe,” Lopez captioned the clip.

