Canadian ‘Supernatural’ Fans Take Out Billboards To Thank Cast And Crew

Canadian “Supernatural” fans are showing their appreciation for their favourite show.

Fans got together to take out two billboards outside Burnaby, B.C. to thank the cast and crew of the show ahead of the series finale.

Two billboards outside Burnaby! We put these up to thank the crew and cast of Supernatural! Even though they are not there this week I hope some of them can drive out and have a look! We included "thank you" in different languages for our global SPN Family! https://t.co/GVcqPEZZ7z — SupernaturalWiki.com (@SuperWiki) March 17, 2020

“Supernatural” shoots around the Vancouver area.

Fans may have to wait a little bit longer than expected to see the show’s series finale though, as reports emerged this week that the season had shut down production due to the coronavirus outbreak.