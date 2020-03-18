Prince William Delivers Personal Message About National Emergencies Trust Amid Pandemic

Prince William is sharing a special message with the citizens of the United Kingdom amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted to Instagram, the Duke of Cambridge says: “Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

“The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way – which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important,” the royal says of the NET, which he established in 2019 without knowing the fund would be needed so soon.

“I dreaded the day it would be needed,” he says. “Sadly, with the outbreak of COVID-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped.”

The NET will use its fund to help those across the UK who “need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible” in the “best possible way.”

