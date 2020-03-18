Jimmy Kimmel Shuns KROQ For Firing Kevin Ryder And His Morning Show Team: ‘Shame On You’

Jimmy Kimmel has harsh words for KROQ after the radio station fired former “Kevin & Bean” co-host Kevin Ryder and his entire morning show team.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host called out KROQ on Twitter after catching wind of the firing: “Shame on you @KROQ ‘management’ for caring so little about the people who gave you so much. Especially now.”

Ryder announced his firing, and that of his team’s, via Twitter earlier on Wednesday.

Shame on you @kroq "management" for caring so little about the people who gave you so much. Especially now. https://t.co/4MZgAlNs8D — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 18, 2020

“Hey, party people! Not sure how to say this, so here it is,” Ryder began his announcement. “Yesterday, @KROQ called every one of us on the morning show and told us we were fired.”

“Why did @KROQ fire all of us on the morning show? I assume it’s the ratings, which were down,” he theorized. “The economy because it’s down. But it’s a pretty crappy way to treat people. We’re humbled by you spending any time with us. THANK YOU.”

The firing comes at a difficult time for global citizens as businesses deal with the coronavirus pandemic.