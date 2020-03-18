Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith Talk COVID-19 In 2-Part ‘Red Table Talk’ Special

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are talking through the coronavirus pandemic together on the latest Red Table Talk.

The actors join daughter Willow, Will’s son Trey and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones for a special two-part episode of their hit Facebook Watch series to talk all things COVID-19 with some experts.

Michael Osterholm, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and 25-year-old Chiara Digiallorenzo, who has been sharing her journey with the virus on Instagram following her diagnosis joined the Red Table via satellite to answer some of the world’s most pressing questions.

“Just like other families around the world,” Jada began. “We are trying to navigate all the information out there about COVID-19.”

Later while addressing the absence of son Jaden, she said, “You’ll notice Jaden is not joining us today because he’s being a responsible human and social distancing. He’s been doing a lot of travelling and his main concern has been about Gammy so he has decided to stay indoors and he’s actually following orders.”

And before kicking off the show, Will chimed in, joking, “I wanted to do this because in 2008 I made ‘I Am Legend’, and I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation.”

Part two of the COVID-19 special will air March 23 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.