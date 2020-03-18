Jon Voight Leads Prayer On Twitter To Eradicate Coronavirus: ‘We Will Rid This Virus’

Jon Voight is with God amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Voight, 81, took to Twitter on Wednesday to lead the public in a prayer. “This Nation Is Under God,” he captioned the video.

This Nation Is Under God pic.twitter.com/chciNmiryL — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) March 18, 2020

“My fellow Americans, we will rid this virus,” the actor exclaimed. “We will be strong because we are the greatest gift to mankind. We are all God’s children. God bless this nation and the entire creation and may God protect our president [Donald Trump] and his family. Love to you.”

“This nation is under God with liberty. Joshua has lifted his arc and will show his kingdom that this virus will not wipe out his men,” he continued. “He will battle to the end and he will show Jesus the prayer.”

Voight was raised Catholic and has been a vocal supporter for U.S. President Donald Trump.