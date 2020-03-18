More Epic Food Fails Await In First Look At 4th Season Of ‘Nailed It!’

Everyone can use a laugh these days, and Netflix has just the solution: a new season of its anti-baking competition “Nailed It!”

Nicole Byers is back to host the fourth season of the outrageous series with a premise that’s essentially “Cake Boss” turned on its head. As a result, massively untalented home bakers attempt to recreate stylized cakes under extreme time limits, yielding results that are both horrifying and hilarious.

The fourth season throws a new twist into the mix by having competitors assisted by their own children, with predictably shambolic results.

“It is Armageddon,” one of the judges tells Byers as they watch the chaos unfold.

In another scene, celebrity judge Adam Scott examines one baker’s finished result, which he describes as looking like “a couple of weirdos in a hot tub.”

The new season of “Nailed It” begins on April 1.