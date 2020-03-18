Kevin Bacon Gets Creative While Urging Fans To Stay At Home During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Kevin Bacon cashing in on that saying, “Six degrees of Kevin Bacon.”

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, announcing his “Six Degrees” campaign as a way to combat boredom during self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Hi, folks. You know me, right? I’m technically only six degrees away from you,” he said in the clip.

“Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home, because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes somebody’s mom or grandpa or wife sick,” he continued before mentioning his wife. “Every one of us has someone who is worth staying home for…I am staying home for Kyra Sedgwick.”

Here’s where the “six degrees” part comes in: “While you’re staying home, you need to post a video or a sign like this one saying who you’re going to stay home for and you tag six friends so they do the same. And since we’re all connected by various degrees, trust me, I know, we can work together to stay home and keep each other safe and spread the word.”

