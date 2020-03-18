Beyonce Retweets Fan Organizing A ‘Homecoming’ Viewing Party

A Beyonce fan is organizing a “Homecoming” viewing party in self-isolation and Queen Bey is totally on board.

Verified Twitter user Jasmyn pitched a simultaneous viewing of Beyonce’s 2019 concert film. The idea got Beyonce’s official approval in the form of a retweet from the singer. Now Jasmyn has to organize a gigantic viewing party in the name of self-isolation and social distancing.

“Can we all watch ‘Homecoming’ as a group sometime this week and relive that again?” Jasmyn initially asked. “Alright, let’s do this thing! How’s Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST? We can use the hashtag # HOMEcoming.”

@Beyonce GIIIIRLLL!!!! I LOVE YOU! OMG!!!! MY WHOLE LIFE MADE!!!! I don't know what I do from here. Like where is up! — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) March 18, 2020

The Twitter user was absolutely blown away when Beyonce retweeted her aptly named #HOMEcoming viewing party.

You can join the #HOMEcoming viewing party Wednesday night on Netflix.