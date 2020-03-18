Beyonce Retweets Fan Who Organized A ‘Homecoming’ Viewing Party, Generating 500,000 Tweets

Beyonce. Photo: Netflix
A Beyonce fan is organizing a “Homecoming” viewing party in self-isolation and Queen Bey is totally on board.

Verified Twitter user Jasmyn pitched a simultaneous viewing of Beyonce’s 2019 concert film. The idea got Beyonce’s official approval in the form of a retweet from the singer. Now Jasmyn has to organize a gigantic viewing party in the name of self-isolation and social distancing.

“Can we all watch ‘Homecoming’ as a group sometime this week and relive that again?” Jasmyn initially asked. “Alright, let’s do this thing! How’s Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST? We can use the hashtag .”

The Twitter user was absolutely blown away when Beyonce retweeted her aptly named #HOMEcoming viewing party.

“GIIIIRLLL!!!! I LOVE YOU! OMG!!!! MY WHOLE LIFE MADE!!!!” she exclaimed in all CAPS. “I don’t know what I do from here. Like where is up!”

The #HOMEcoming viewing party was tweeted about 500,000 times in the last 24 hours. The most retweeted thread was this collection of Beyonce’s best dance breaks.

