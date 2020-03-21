Drake Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Partying With COVID-19 Positive Kevin Durant

Drake can breathe easier now that he’s been tested for COVID-19 and the test has come back negative.

The Toronto rapper made the announcement via Instagram Live on the account of his father, Dennis Graham.

TMZ shared video of Drake’s conversation with his dad. Telling his father he was tested, Drake says, “but it came back negative, though.”

He also explains that the test “is uncomfortable. They put that Q-tip all the way up into your thoughts and s**t,” he jokes, pointing to his forehead.

It was earlier reported that Drake made the decision to self-isolate after coming into contact with NBA star Kevin Durant, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to PageSix, the rapper and the Brooklyn Nets star partied together just eight days before Durant’s COVID-19 results became public knowledge.

The pair were together at the hit West Hollywood nightclub spot The Nice Guy. Drake even shared a photo of their night out together on Instagram:

Durant is among four Nets players to test positive for the virus, bringing the total to seven known players with COVID-19 in the NBA.

“Everyone be careful,” Durant told The Athletic following his diagnosis. “Take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

