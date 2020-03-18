‘The Challenge’ Returns With ‘Total Madness’ And Its Biggest Twist Ever For Season 35

Host TJ Lavin is back with the 35th season of MTV’s extreme reality competition “The Challenge”, and he’s got some news to announce in a new trailer for the upcoming season.

“This is the biggest twist we have ever had on ‘The Challenge’,” he says, telling the competitors that he is “done with people skating by. I’m done with people just going under the radar.”

As a result, the new season — subtitled “Total Madness” — will require all players to win an elimination in order to make it to the final, removing the advantage held by those whose strategy is to ride on the coattails of other players.

According to the new trailer, there also looks to be a lot of drama between some of the show’s pairs, along with what appears to be an accident, with a shot of somebody bleeding and being taken away in an ambulance.