Florida Georgia Line Paying Staffers At Their Nashville Bar During Coronavirus Shutdown

No part of the economy is being hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the hospitality sector, effectively eviscerating the incomes of people who work in bars, restaurants and live-entertainment venues.

In recognition of the hardship encountered by the employees at their Nashville bar, FGL House, Florida Georgia Line duo Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will be paying each member of the bar’s staff $1,000.

Earlier this week, Nashville Mayor John Cooper ordered all the restaurants, bars and honky-tonks lining Music City’s historic Lower Broadway closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“FGL House would be nothing without our amazing staff,” the duo wrote on Facebook, along with an accompanying video. “We know it takes a village, and we’re so thankful for all 117 of you.”

FGL’s action comes shortly after Dierks Bentley likewise announced he’d be providing financial help to the employees of his bar, Whiskey Row, also offering $1,000 to each employee.