Miley Cyrus Teases Dad Billy Ray Cyrus For Finally Getting An iPhone Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Miley Cyrus is teaching her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, all about the iPhone while they’re in self-quarantine.

During Wednesday’s edition of her “Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus” Instagram show, the singer revealed that her dad has only just invested in an iPhone so he can FaceTime his family while they are all social distancing.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Jokes That She And Demi Lovato Might Be ‘Gay As F**k’ In Live Instagram Chat

Billy Ray is at home in Nashville, while Miley is self-isolating in California.

“My dad is crazy, he got two Blackberries because he says it equals one iPhone,” Miley told guests, “Love Is Blind”’s Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. “That is not true — he’s still on the Blackberry [trend]!”

She added, “It’s really sad because he has to go to my grandma’s house to FaceTime, because my grandma knows how to FaceTime and he doesn’t.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Pulls Out Of World Tour Bushfire Relief Benefit Concert In Australia Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Miley launched “Bright Minded” for fans as a way to stay positive during the COVID-19 crisis. Longtime friend Demi Lovato was her first-ever guest.