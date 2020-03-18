Jimmy Kimmel Hides From His Kids And ‘Frozen 2’ While Practising Self-Isolation During COVID-19 Outbreak

Jimmy Kimmel can relate to all parents struggling with this whole “work from home” thing.

In a mini-monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, which is on hiatus during the coronavirus outbreak, Kimmel is sharing some relatable insight from his life from his home office.

“Thank god for television,” says the host in the short clip. “My blood type now is Disney Positive, or Disney Plus, whatever they call it.”

But it’s slowly going downhill for Kimmel, “We’ve watched ‘Frozen 2’ more times than the animators who drew it have watched ‘Frozen 2’. I’m actually hiding in my office from my children.”

Adding, “We’ve run out of snacks, we’ve run out of crafts… we made macaroni necklaces yesterday and today I ate them for lunch… that’s how bad it’s getting.”

But he ended things on a positive note, “Really the only way we’re going to get through this is by sticking together while of course remaining at a CDC-approved distance of at least six-feet apart.”

Kimmel also talked about Tom Brady, St. Patrick’s Day and Donald Trump.