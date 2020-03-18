Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ Will Air ‘At Home Edition’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

On Tuesday night, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” launched its very-first “At Home Edition”, the show’s response to all late-night shows being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NBC’s announcement, the very first “At Home Edition” — which made its debut on the show’s YouTube channel — will air nightly, with a second episode slated for Wednesday, March 18.

In Wednesday’s episode, host Jimmy Fallon will be joined by special guest Lin-Manuel Miranda, who’ll be appearing via Zoom.

After each 10-minute episode premieres on YouTube, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition” will air as part of each “Tonight Show” rerun.

According to NBC, Tuesday’s video racked up more than 2 million views, and has already helped to raise almost $19,000 for the charity Feeding America.

Each episode will raise funds for a different charity to help those in need during this difficult time. Wednesday’s charity will be Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Fallon isn’t the only late-night host to go rogue and do a show from their home.

On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel presented a self-isolation monologue from his home, joking that being cooped up with his kids was already driving him batty.

“We’ve watched ‘Frozen 2’ more times than the animators who drew it have watched ‘Frozen 2,'” joked Kimmel, who promised to upload a new “mini-monologue” every day.

Not to be outdone, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” has gone the same route, with host Stephen Colbert launching his own at-home videos on Monday live from his bathroom. On Tuesday’s episode, he branched out by heading to his backyard and exploring the fire pit.