Buckingham Palace Insists Prince Philip Is ‘Absolutely Fine’ After Rumours Of His Death From COVID-19

Prince Philip has rarely been seen in public since his retirement in 2017, and this week rumours began to make the rounds on the Internet that the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was dead, and the coronavirus was to blame.

However, Buckingham Palace sources say the rumours are completely unfounded, and that the Queen’s husband is very much alive.

The rumours started, reported the Express, when an anonymous What’s App user claimed the Duke had succumbed to the coronavirus.

“Source close to Buckingham Palace tells me he’s absolutely fine,” Telegraph editor Gareth Davies told the Express.

RE rumour the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is dead – it’s nonsense. Source close to Buckingham Palace tells me he’s absolutely fine. I don’t know what would posses someone to start a lie like that, but stop. It’s weird and incites panic. We don’t need that right now. — Gareth Davies (@GD10) March 18, 2020

“I don’t know what would possess someone to start a lie like that, but stop,” added Davies. “It’s weird and incites panic. We don’t need that right now.”

Royal sources tell ET Canada Prince Philip is doing fine and there is nothing unusual to worry about.