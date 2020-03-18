‘The Masked Singer’: The Swan Takes A Dive In Week 8 — See Which Star Was Under The Mask!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

“The Masked Singer” returned on Wednesday for the second round of performances from Group C, and fans had to bid farewell to another costumed contestant at the end of this week’s playoffs.

The surreal singing competition brought back the five remaining singers from Group C — The T-Rex, The Rhino, The Astronaut, The Swan and The Night Angel — and they all sang their hearts out for a chance to move on to the Group C championship in the next episode.

This week, the panel of celebrity “detectives” — including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, alongside fan favourite guest panelist Joel McHale — tried their best to figure out the new singers’ real identities.

After all five hidden hopefuls belted out some iconic tunes, the audience members in the theatre, as well as the panelists, voted on who would be moving on and who would be getting the axe.

After all the votes were cast, America had to say goodbye to The Swan!

However, on “The Masked Singer”, whenever viewers have to bid farewell, they also get the reward of finding out if their wild guesses were on the money or if they totally missed the mark.

All five judges had a pretty good feeling that The Swan was a young, gorgeous actress, and guesses included Nina Dobrev, Olivia Munn, Megan Fox, Kristen Stewart and Mila Kunis.

After all was said and done, it turns out all the judges were wrong — but they were definitely in the right ballpark! The Swan was revealed to be none other than actress Bella Thorne!

“Ken was guessing me as The Flamingo last season, and I retweeted that. It made me really excited, I started watching the show and I thought it was so amazing,” Thorne said, explaining why she chose to sign on to be a part of the show this season. “I was like, ‘Let’s do that!”

“Getting in front of people gets me super nervous, so this was really out of my comfort zone,” Thorne added with a laugh.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

