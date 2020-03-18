Conan O’Brien To Begin Broadcasting New Episodes Of His Late-Night Show In The Midst Of Coronavirus Pandemic

While every late-night talk show has gone into indefinite hiatus in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Conan O’Brien is bucking that trend.

While Kimmel, Fallon, Colbert and the rest have all halted production due to concerns over COVID-19, the “Conan” host is going to start producing new episodes of his show, reports Variety, with writers and producers working remotely.

According to “Conan” exec producer Jeff Ross, O’Brien “likes to work. He likes to make stuff — as we all do. We are in the business of making content and this what we do. The idea that we can’t do it is a little frustrating.”

Added Ross: “We have a staff that wants to work, that doesn’t want to not get paid, and you just want to keep the business going.”

With that in mind, “Conan” will begin airing new episodes on Monday, March 30, and they will be far from the typical late-night talk show.

“The shows will be shot remotely on an iPhone, without an audience and with guest interviews being filmed via video chat,” explains Variety.

“The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible,” quipped O’Brien in a statement.

O’Brien, like his other late-night contemporaries, has recently been filming short videos and posting them on YouTube

“We were making stuff and putting it out and trying to be a distraction, but we just realized – why not just do the show?” asked Ross. “It will be different, and it may not be pretty, but we’re going to do it.”