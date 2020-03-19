‘The Resident’ Team Donate Masks, Gowns And Gloves To Hospital To Help Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

The team at medical drama “The Resident” donated boxes of masks, gloves and gowns to an Atlanta hospital to help tackle the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital, thanked the team on Instagram Wednesday.

“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Law wrote.

“Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community.”

“The Resident” is shot in Atlanta and is one of many TV productions currently shut down amid the virus panic.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “The Good Doctor” team are also planning to donate medical gear in Vancouver, while “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off “Station 19” donated some of their N95 masks to the City of Ontario Fire Department.