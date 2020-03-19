Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel Continue Hilarious Late-Night Monologues From Home

While their shows may be on mandatory hiatus during the coronavirus outbreak, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel aren’t letting that keep them from doing their monologues. Although it might also have to do with trying to keep themselves occupied while stuck at home and indoors.

Fallon returned on Wednesday for another instalment in his new “The Tonight Show: Home Edition” on YouTube, where he got some special help from his wife, Nancy Juvonen, who served as his camera operator.

He was also joined by his adorable daughters, who served as his graphics department, and co-hosts — if jumping all over him and making loud noises counts as co-hosting.

Tonight’s special “Home Edition” featured a guest with some real star power: “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who joined Fallon via Zoom video conferencing. The had a fun chat about the state of the world before Miranda performed the “Hamilton” tune “Dear Theodosia” on his piano in his home.

Kimmel, meanwhile, hosted another instalment of his new “Quarantine Minilogue” series, which he filmed with a stationary camera while also stuck at home in Los Angeles.

Kimmel’s minilogue included commentary on political relations between the U.S. and Canada amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, a video chat interview with his longtime friend and co-star Guillermo, and some useful advice for those who are self-isolating for an extended period of time.

“It’s very important to put on pants, at some point, for at least two hours a day,” Kimmel stressed. “My wife is suggesting a formal Friday, where you get all dressed up for dinner, even if you’re alone. Maybe we’ll do that.”

He also asked people not to post pictures of their kids’ daily schedules while they are not allowed to be in school, because “it makes the rest of us who are letting our kids just play on iPads feel bad.”

Kimmel also took to Instagram to explain how he’s hiding out from his kids because he simply cannot watch “Frozen 2” one more time.

“We’ve watched ‘Frozen 2’ more times than the animators who drew it have watched ‘Frozen 2’,” Kimmel said in a video shot from the privacy of his bedroom.

Meanwhile, it was announced today that Conan O’Brien is planning on shooting his entire show from home, for broadcast on TBS.

“Beginning on Monday, March 30, ‘CONAN’ will begin airing new episodes that will have been shot remotely on an iPhone, without an audience and with guest interviews being filmed via video chat. O’Brien’s production staff will remain working from home,” the show announced on Wednesday.

O’Brien joked in the press release, “The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible.”

Check out the video below for more.

