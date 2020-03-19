Gal Gadot Is Joined By Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo & Many More To Belt Out Powerful Cover Of ‘Imagine’

Gal Gadot gathered an array of celebrities to take part in an emotional singalong amid the ongoing coronavirus panic.

Gadot was joined by Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams, Kristen Wiig, Sia, Jamie Dornan, and Cara Delevingne to belt out John Lennon’s “Imagine”.

The “Wonder Woman” actress, who explained in the clip how she’d chosen the song because of its “powerful and pure” message, shared, “This virus has affected the whole world. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, we’re all in this together.”

Gadot previously shared a selfie posing inside her closet, urging people to stay home because it’s now their “superpower.”

She added, “The sooner we all stay home and keep ourselves from catching this very contagious virus, the sooner we can go back to our lives without losing lives.”

U2’s Bono also released a new song Tuesday, dedicating it to “the Italians who inspired it, the Irish, the doctors, nurses and carers on the front line.”