Stephen Colbert Hosts His ‘Late Show’ Opening Monologue From His Porch

Stephen Colbert is hosting his show from the comfort of his own home.

On Global’s “The Late Show” on Wednesday, the host greeted audiences from his porch, giving everyone much-needed updates on the coronavirus outbreak, along with equally needed laughs.

As Colbert explained, the new monologue was recorded from home but the rest of the show was “previously recorded in the ‘before times’.”

The host also slammed American government officials for sending mixed messages about what people should do to help contain the crisis.

“The nation is in crisis, this is no time for a p**sing match,” Colbert said. “You should be saving your urine in jars just like the rest of us. We’re supposed to do that, right? I read that on Facebook.”