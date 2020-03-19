Ellen DeGeneres Calls Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine & John Legend While Battling Boredom At Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Ellen DeGeneres’ social distancing is different to that of the rest of us.

The talk-show host shared a new clip in which she tries to find ways to keep herself entertained amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Constantly complaining about how bored she was, DeGeneres then called Adam Levine to wish him a happy birthday.

She also tried to, unsuccessfully, practise her card tricks, so gave David Blaine a call for some help.

Not ending her celeb calls there, she rang up Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel to see what they were up to.

However, each time the answer was “nothing.”

DeGeneres ended the skit by contacting John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their kids.

The host moaned, “I wish I had kids right now I’m so bored.”

See more in the clip above.