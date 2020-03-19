Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington Were Almost Cast In ‘Clueless’

In an alternate universe, the classic comedy “Clueless” could have looked very different.

In a video interview for BuzzFeed about their new series “Little Fires Everywhere”, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington reveal that they both auditioned for lead roles in the ’90s high school comedy.

“You know one thing that is public…is I auditioned SO HARD for ‘Clueless’ and I didn’t get it,” Witherspoon says.

Washington then chimes in, “I did, too!”

She adds, “That would’ve been a different…we should do, like, a remake…”

“We should re-create a scene from ‘Clueless’, that would be so fun!” Witherspoon agrees.

The roles in the film would ultimately go to Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash.

In a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, director Amy Heckerling explained the casting decision.

“I met with Reese [Witherspoon] because everyone said, ‘This girl is amazing. She’s going to be huge,'” she said. “I did see some scenes of hers and went, ‘Wow. She’s amazing.’ But Alicia is Cher.”