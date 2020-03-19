Kristen Bell’s Kids Donate Their Piggy Bank Savings To Children In Need Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Kristen Bell is teaching her children well.
In a new post on Instagram, Bell revealed that her kids are doing their part to help others suffering due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
RELATED: ‘The Resident’ Team Donate Masks, Gowns And Gloves To Hospital To Help Tackle Coronavirus Crisis
Bell herself is making a donation of $150,007.96 to the charity NoKidHungry, which helps provide food for children in need.
Explaining the unusual sum, the “Veronica Mars” star said, “When my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank. I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.”
View this post on Instagram
NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together. (The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from thier piggy bank. I couldnt have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.😍😍😍) #Repost @nokidhungry with @make_repost ・・・ We’re BEYOND grateful to our friend and #HungerHero @kristenanniebell for her gift of $150,007.96! Thank you for helping us send out even more grants to schools and community groups working to feed kids during the #COVID19 outbreak.
RELATED: Ciara And Russell Wilson Donate 1 Million Meals To People Struggling Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Bell joins a number of other celebs who have donated to help people affected by the pandemic.
Earlier this week, Ciara and Russell Wilson announced they were donating one million meals to people in need in the Seattle area.