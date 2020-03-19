Kristen Bell’s Kids Donate Their Piggy Bank Savings To Children In Need Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Kristen Bell is teaching her children well.

In a new post on Instagram, Bell revealed that her kids are doing their part to help others suffering due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Bell herself is making a donation of $150,007.96 to the charity NoKidHungry, which helps provide food for children in need.

Explaining the unusual sum, the “Veronica Mars” star said, “When my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank. I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.”

Bell joins a number of other celebs who have donated to help people affected by the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Ciara and Russell Wilson announced they were donating one million meals to people in need in the Seattle area.